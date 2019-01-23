Play Your Nintendo Switch On A 120″ Projector Screen

This isn’t your mother’s Nintendo. The AAXA S1 Mini Projector for Nintendo Switch brings classic Nintendo games into the 21st century with a portable projector. This fun addition to a retro gaming system is now on sale for under $300.

AAXA S1 Mini Projector for Nintendo Switch on sale for $289

Enjoy the immersive experience with double 2-watt speakers that project audio to the whole room. Instead of a 6″ single player screen, the AAXA S1 Mini Projector for Nintendo Switch projects to a 120″ screen for multiple players. The 52-watt battery allows you to play continuously for over 3 hours with a single charge.

The portable one pound projector can be transported to a friend’s house, on vacation, or home for the holidays. The USB input is compatible with the 2018 MacBook Pro or Samsung Galaxy S8 and S9. The AAXA S1 Mini Projector for Nintendo Switch price has been reduced from $312.99 to $289.

Enjoy the Nintendo of the future when you buy the AAXA S1 Mini Projector for Nintendo Switch in the Daily Caller shop for a sales price of $289.

