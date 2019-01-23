Pompeo Fires Back At Kerry For Suggesting Trump Should Resign

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized his predecessor John Kerry in an exclusive interview on “The Story With Martha MacCallum” Wednesday night after Kerry recently said that President Donald Trump should resign.

On Tuesday, CNBC’s Tania Bryer asked Kerry during a World Economic Forum panel in Davos, Switzerland what message he would tell the president if given the opportunity.

He answered, “I can’t play that … because he doesn’t take any of this seriously. He doesn’t have an ability to have that kind of conversation.”

When Bryer pushed, Kerry responded that he’d tell Trump he should “resign.”

MacCallum said on her show, “So John Kerry, former secretary of state, was in Davos. He was asked what advice he would give to President Trump,” and then she aired the clip of Kerry.

“I must tell you we don’t pay much attention to the advice that Secretary Kerry is providing to our administration. We’re doing our best to clean up the failures that occurred on his watch,” Pompeo responded.

This was not the first time Pompeo publicly rebuked his predecessor. (RELATED: Trump Weighs In On John Kerry Running For President In 2020: ‘Looks Really Good – For Me!’)

Back in Sept. Pompeo told Laura Ingraham, “Secretary Kerry can’t seem to get off the stage, and you have to. When I am the former secretary I will get off. Every previous former secretary has done that too.”

His comments then were in response to Kerry and other Obama administration officials meeting with their Iranian counterparts in an attempt to salvage the Iran Deal.

