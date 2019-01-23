Sarah Sanders Hits Pelosi For State Of The Union ‘Political Games’

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had harsh words for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday during a Fox News interview.

Sanders was asked about the “political games” Pelosi is playing with the State of the Union.

A massive public relations battle has raged between the executive and legislative branches over funding for border security. The battle over funding has led to the longest government shutdown in history.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has attempted to cancel Trump’s State of the Union speech over alleged “security concerns” from the government shutdown. Trump later canceled an oversees trip Pelosi had planned with fellow Democratic congressional leaders.

When asked about Pelosi’s yanking of the State of the Union from Trump, Sanders said she’s glad Pelosi is “finally” concerned about someone’s “security.”

“I think we’re all glad to see Nancy finally care about the safety and security of someone — including the president,” Sanders said. “I wish she would take that same level of concern and apply it to the millions of Americans that live in this country that have been impacted by the fact that we have completely open borders and step up.” (RELATED: Covington Catholic Student In MAGA Hat Says He Wasn’t Disrespectful)

Sanders continued, “She has got to come to the table and actually start doing her job.”

WATCH:

When asked about what contingency plans the White House had for different locations for the speech, Sanders said, “The president should be able to address the American people, whether he does that from the halls of Congress or whether he does that in another location,” she continued. “The president will talk to the American people on January 29th.”

Trump announced Wednesday that he will be giving the State of the Union speech as planned. Pelosi in turn declined to allow a vote on holding the State of the Union until after the government is reopened.