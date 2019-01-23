These 3 First Aid Kits Offer The Best Value

The beginning of the year is a great time to get re-organized. This included seeing what you have, what you can get rid of, and what you may need to replace. One item to look at is your first aid kit. If you don’t already have one, you should purchase one now. If you do have one, when was the last time you looked at it? Items can expire. Think of all the places you should have one: home, work, car, backpack, apartment, dorm room, suitcase – this list goes on and on! The possibilities of needing one are endless. Plus, it makes a great gift. Here are a few suggestions to help with your first aid kit needs:

The First Aid Kit Hard Red Case has 326 pieces and is great for areas with larger groups, such as an office or classroom setting. This kit even exceeds the OHSA and ANSI requirements. It’s only $34.99 — you can’t buy the supplies for that price.

First Aid Kit Hard Red Case 326 Pieces Exceeds OSHA and ANSI Guidelines 100 People – Office, Home, Car, School, Emergency, Survival, Camping, Hunting, and Sports — $34.99

The Swiss Safe Zipper Case with handles includes 120 medical grade items, but is small enough to keep in a car, backpack, or desk drawer. It even comes with a 100% money back guarantee. It is well worth the $28 price tag.

Swiss Safe 2-in-1 First Aid Kit (120 Piece) + Bonus 32-Piece Mini First Aid Kit: Compact for Emergency at Home, Outdoors, Car, Camping, Workplace, Hiking & Survival. — $27.88

If you just need something smaller for one person, you can consider the Be Smart, Get Prepared 100-piece set. It doesn’t include as many types of items as the above options, but it will allow you to clean and treat the majority of simple injuries. It’s a steal at $8.99, and it has free one-day shipping with Amazon Prime.

Be Smart Get Prepared 100 Piece First Aid Kit, Clean, Treat and Protect most injuries with the kit that is great for any home, office, vehicle, camping and sports. 0.71 Pound — $8.99

