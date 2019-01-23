Tomi Lahren Responds To Cardi B’s ‘Dog Walk’ Threat

Tomi Lahren responded to rapper Cardi B’s threat to “dog walk” the host, a threat made after Lahren implied people shouldn’t get “political advice” from the rapper.

“To put it pretty simply, I saw that video that she had posted and I implied that maybe Cardi B isn’t the person we should be taking our political advice from. It took her a few days, but she responded and instead of arguing about the merits of her political argument, she said that she was going to ‘dog walk’ me,” the “Fox Nation” host explained during her appearance on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday. (RELATED: Tomi Lahren Settles Lawsuit With The Blaze)

WATCH:

“And viewers can look up on Urban Dictionary what ‘dog walking’ someone means but to put it simply, it’s to severely beat somebody up,” she added. “So we go from a political disagreement to I want to hurt you.”

I’m sure you would. Still doesn’t make your political rambling any less moronic. #BuildthatWall https://t.co/pcFJ6jrgqv — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 20, 2019

The Fox News host then noted how Lahren, who is rarely shy, and the “Money” rapper went back and forth a few times on Twitter over the”dog walk” comment until newly-elected New York Democrat Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stepped in and backed the singer, wondering “why do people think they can mess with Bronx women without getting roasted?”

Why do people think they can mess with Bronx women without getting roasted? They act as though our borough hasn’t been perfecting the clapback game since the Sugarhill Gang y’all just found it on Twitter https://t.co/pgxUU1BDJs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 20, 2019

“Well I’m not surprised at anything Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says, but again, I’m also impressed the way the left does the mental gymnastics to justify it,” the “Fox Nation” host shared. “Listen, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on an almost daily basis says that [President Donald] Trump supporters and President Trump himself incite violence and then she goes and applauds and encourages a tweet by a rapper who threatens physical violence against me. ”

“Again, this is the double standard at play,” she added. “It’s not just rappers, it’s not just trolls on Twitter — these are elected representatives who are endorsing and saying the same thing. So, you know, it’s really puzzling and troubling.”

Lahren continued, “I just like to point out the left’s hypocrisy because can you imagine if I would threaten to ‘dog walk’ Cardi B — or anyone else for that matter — as a conservative, as a Trump supporter? I would never get away with that but they’re able to do it, and the left applauds it.”

“Now again, if you look through my Final Thoughts that I did the other day on ‘Fox Nation’ or you just look at my Twitter you can see that there are leftists with verified accounts who are not only laughing at the fact of me being ‘dog walked’ — they’re tweeting out memes showing me in a leash and a collar with Cardi B walking me,” the former Blaze host shared.

Now that @KamalaHarris is running for president, will she explain why she attempted to cover-up years of child exploitation at the hands of the catholic clergy… — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 21, 2019

“Beyond that, they are actually saying, ‘Yeah, she would hurt you, she would beat you up — I wish we could start a GoFundMe page so we can watch your teeth get knocked out,'” she added. “These aren’t just internet trolls, these are people with verified blue check marks on Twitter. Double standard all day long.”

The comments follow the superstar rapper’s post last week in which she attacked the president over the government shutdown.