Trump Comes Up With New Slogan To Sell The Wall

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump coined a new slogan for his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday morning as a fight continues over funding and a partial government shutdown passes the one-month mark.

Trump’s new sloganeering effort comes during a near complete breakdown in talks between the White House and Democratic lawmakers over the partial government shutdown. The two sides remain largely where they were when the shutdown began shortly before Christmas with Democrats saying they will provide only $1.6 billion in border wall funding and President Donald Trump demanding $5.7 billion.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks while flanked by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (L) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, at the White House after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump about ending the partial government shutdown, on January 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks while flanked by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (L) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, at the White House after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump about ending the partial government shutdown, on January 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The president sought to break the 32-day logjam and stave off another missed paycheck for federal workers Saturday by offering Democrats the chance to extend the DACA program for an additional three years and the temporary protected status program.

In exchange, the White House maintains its ask for $5.7 billion in funding, an increase in humanitarian aid and changes to the U.S. asylum law. (RELATED: Trump Holds Fast On Shutdown As Advisers Warn Of Consequences)

President Donald Trump questioned why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could receive a paycheck from the government during the shutdown on Jan. 15, 2019. media credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images and Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump questioned why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could receive a paycheck from the government during the shutdown on Jan. 15, 2019. [Win McNamee/Getty Images and Chris Kleponis – Pool/Getty Images]

The president has sought to galvanize public opinion by delivering an address to the nation from the Oval Office, but Democratic lawmakers have remained insistent that no additional funding will be provided.  Nearly 800,000 federal workers remain without a paycheck in the interim period, with workers expecting to miss another scheduled pay period Friday.
Tags : donald trump government shutdown nancy pelosi the white house
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller