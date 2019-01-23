When Will Season 2 Of ‘Yellowstone’ Be Released? Details Appear Largely Unknown

Fans might be waiting for the second season of “Yellowstone” for another minute or two.

Season one ended back in June, and it’s simply been far too long since we last got a new episode. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it’ll be back super soon. (RELATED: The ‘Yellowstone‘ Season One Finale Was Electric [SPOILERS])

TVSeasonSpoilers reported the following on when we might get season two of the Kevin Costner-led show:

Yellowstone Season 2 will also consist of 10 episodes. The network has yet not confirmed any premiere date for the second installment of the series. However, as it is established that it will release in 2019 in the teaser, it’s most likely to happen around mid-quarters’ of 2019.

While we might not have a release date yet, we do know that Neal McDonough is joining the cast in the second season. Deadline reported the following about his arrival back in September:

McDonough plays Malcolm Beck, a wealthy business mogul who runs an area casino with his brother, Teal. They are power players, down and dirty fighters who know how to work the system to get what they want.

While I’m not loving the fact we don’t have a return date, I am loving the fact Neal McDonough is joining the cast. He is about as legit of an actor as you can find these days.

McDonough was awesome as a villain in “Justified,” and it sounds like he’ll have a similar role here.

You can go ahead and sign me up immediately for that type of action.

I simply can’t wait for “Yellowstone” to be back on the Paramount Network. It needs to get here sooner than later! It just has to.

We can only wait so long. Get on it, and don’t let us down!