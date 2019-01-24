Celebrate Alicia Keys’ Birthday With Her Greatest Looks

It’s Alicia Key’s birthday on Friday.

In honor of the 38-year-old singer's day, we scoured the internet to find some of her hottest looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Manhattan, New York, the "Smokin' Aces" star got her first big break in the entertainment business in 1998 when she signed with Arista Records — where she not only wrote and produced her own albums but recorded them as well.

The following year she left Arista to join J Records with the legendary Clive Davis and the rest, as they say, is history. In 2001, her album titled, "Songs in A Minor" was a huge success, selling more than six million copies.

Since that time, she has been recognized for her amazing singing, songwriting and producing skills with 15 Grammy awards.

Not to mention, she's appeared on the big and small screen a handful of times. Most notably, in the 2008 hit "The Secret Life of Bees" based on the best-selling novel of the same name and as a voice coach on NBC's singing competition "The Voice," alongside such stars as Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Next month, she will be hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards and we simply can’t wait for that night.

“I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy,” Keys shared. “I’m so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and, magic. I’m especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It’s going ‘UP’ on February 10!”

Here's to making this her best year yet. Happy Birthday, Alicia!