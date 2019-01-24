Anna Kendrick Might Be The Greatest Woman In Hollywood. Here Are The Reasons Why

Anna Kendrick might be the greatest woman in all of Hollywood.

Our office has been debating a ton of topics lately, and Kendrick’s ranking in Hollywood is right near the top of that list. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I want to be crystal clear here. I think she is beyond a doubt one of the most impressive people in the entire industry, and my standards for excellence are legendary throughout the entire world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

It’s also not a mystery to find out why I’m such a large fan. She’s funny, she’s incredibly attractive and she has the outstanding girl next door/rancher’s daughter vibe that people everywhere love. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Hollywood is full of absolute morons. Let me repeat that so there’s no confusion. Hollywood and the entertainment industry is full of arrogant clowns. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Does Kendrick give off that vibe even a little bit? Didn’t think so. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

She seems like the kind of woman who could be having an intense debate about foreign policy one moment and shotgunning a beer the next. Women like that are about as rare as unicorns.

Did I mention she was really funny? Well, she is.

So, odds are high that you have no idea what you’re talking about if you’re not on #TeamKendrick. I don’t care what anybody else says.

This is a pro-Kendrick publication and we will be until the end of the road. That much I can absolutely promise you, and we all know that I will do whatever it takes to back up my word.

Keep grinding it out, Anna. The power brokers in the media are behind you 100 percent.