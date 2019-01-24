CNN Guest Accuses Santorum Of Lying So Much ‘There’s No Room Left To Lie On This Show’

A CNN guest accused former Senator Rick Santorum of lying so much that “there is no room left to lie on this show” during a heated discussion on Chris Cuomo’s show Thursday night.

Former New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn appeared on the show with Santorum, and they were debating funding for the border wall. Specifically, they were arguing over Cuomo’s claim that Democrats had previously offered $25 billion for a wall.

“You know the difference between an authorization and an appropriation, do you not? And if you don’t, I’ll be happy to educate your viewers. An authorization is that we put — we say in legislation that this amount of money can be spent on this. None of it is going to be spent until there is an appropriation. That’s what we’re talking about here now,” Santorum began. “Where the Congress comes back and says okay we’re allowed under the law to spend this money and here’s how much we’ll appropriate this year to do it. When you say there’s $25 million-billion on the table, that’s simply not true, Chris. Not a penny was appropriated.”

All three proceeded to talk over one another.

Cuomo responded, “They never got to that point because when the president said yes to the deal and went back to people on the far right of your party and they said, woo, woo, woo, we need chain migration, family reunification. We need to make these hedges on legal immigration, get back in there, boss, he then walked away from the deal. It never got that far because of his own walk away.”

Cuomo and Santorum then argued over each other.

"Can we stop for a second?" Quinn asked. "You're playing on the semantics of appropriation."

Santorum retaliated, “It’s not semantics.”

“Stop it, Rick,” Quinn followed up.

Quinn and Santorum continued to talk over each other.

“There is no room left to lie on this show because you have taken it all in the lies you have put out. Let’s go back to the reality here. On Anderson’s show, they had a family that’s a federal worker, their child lives on a breathing and feeding tube,” Quinn continued. “They may get paid back later, god knows when, but they’re going to get evicted before that. They may have to turn off their power before that, and God knows that’s catastrophic for that child.”

