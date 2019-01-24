Combat The Aches And Pains Of Everyday Life With These Personal Massagers
Our age is one of aches and pains. We spend so much of our lives on our feet, running around from obligation to obligation; or else we spend hours on end in a seat, crouched over to type and stare at a computer screen in exchange for a paycheck. Add in the the natural discomfort that comes with growing old and with the colder weather, and it immediately becomes clear that everyone would benefit from a massage.
Unfortunately, professional massages at the spa are prohibitively expensive, seemingly ruling out that option for most everyday Americans. But in actuality, you can reap the benefits of a professional massage without shelling out a small fortune. There is some very impressive massaging technology on the market, and once you buy a massager, you can use it over and over again.
Mynt makes some of the best personal massagers on the market. And Daily Caller readers can take advantage of discounts on the following models with the codes below:
Tapping Foot Massager – M2710119
This foot massager delivers tapping to the arch of the foot, providing fuller coverage than others of this type. It features 22 nodes, with custom settings to create the perfect experience for your sole. A newly redesigned heating system creates a more consistent and warmer feeling, and the sleeves can be removed and washed.
Mynt Percussion Foot Massager Tapping Shiatsu Air Pressure Massage with Heat- Immersive 3D Foot Reflexology Therapy with 22 Nodes for Ankle Heel Bridge and Toes on sale for $159.99 with code M2710119
Cordless Handheld Massager — M2840119
This handheld massager offers intensities up to twice those of other massagers, allowing you to select the perfect strength for your aches. It features seven modes, four speeds and two different massage heads. This cordless device will last up to two hours (and the quality material means that it will last you years).
Mynt Cordless Handheld Percussion Massager, Powerful Portable Deep Tissue Massager for Muscles Back Neck Shoulder Legs Pain Relief Full Body Massage, Custom Settings and 2X Textured Massage Heads on sale for $34.99 with code M2840119
Shiatsu Massager — M2251119
This versatile, deep kneading massager can be used on your neck, back, shoulders and even legs. Its 8 high-grade massage balls deliver a deep, three-dimensional shiatsu massage. The micro mesh and lower placed controls make it comfortable to use and easy to position perfectly. You can take this massager basically anywhere, and a car adapter is even included.
Mynt Shiatsu Massager for Neck, Back, Shoulders and Legs. with Heat, FDA Approved, Deep Kneading Massage, and a Lightweight Flexible Design – for Home, Office, Car and More on sale for $39.99 with code M2251119
Shiatsu Pillow — M2351119
This shiatsu pillow is built with 4 wide nodes to massage a variety of pressure points and provide better relaxation. Its curved, light and compact design, plus single-button interface, make it convenient for use on the go (a car adapter is also included). This can also solve aching areas on your body from your head to your toe. A cutting-edge PTC heating system delivers a constant, warmer temperature.
Mynt Shiatsu Massage Pillow with Heat – for Neck, Back, Shoulders, Arms and Legs. FDA Approved, Lightweight, Compact Cushioned Portable Massager — use at Home, Office, Car, and More on sale for $34.99 with code M2351119
