Here Are All Of The Shutdown Deals Democrats Have Rejected

Democrats have rejected every offer to reopen the government from a partial shutdown, even as the White House’s offers become increasingly favorable to the Democratic position on immigration.

The shutdown began over five weeks ago when President Donald Trump demanded $5.6 billion in border wall funding, but Democrats — who had enough votes to block legislation — would only support $1.6 billion in border security funding.

Since then, President Donald Trump has repeatedly moved the goalposts closer to the Democrats, offering protections for certain classes of illegal immigrants in exchange for $5.7 billion in wall funding. Still, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer say they will not approve a single dollar for the wall. (RELATED: Democrats Rebuff Trump At Every Turn In Shutdown Negotiations)

Here are all of the deals Democrats have rejected since the shutdown started:

$5.7 Billion For The Wall

After Senate Republicans failed to pass a continuing resolution in December that included $5 billion in border wall funding, Democrats made clear that they would not support a similar measure nor negotiate with the White House as they took control of the House of Representatives in the new year.

$2.5 Billion For The Wall

Days later, Vice President Mike Pence and Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney offered to cut Trump’s request for wall funding in half. Democrats waited days to respond to the offer and then informed the White House they were not interested in making a deal.

Border Fence Instead Of A Wall

Pence told reporters during the first week of January that the White House would be willing to opt for a steel fence at the border instead of a concrete wall as a concession to Democrats, but Democrats said they would not negotiate until the government was reopened.

Reopen The Government In Exchange For Wall Funding

The president asked Pelosi during a meeting on January 9 if she would fund the wall if he temporarily reopened the government for three weeks. Pelosi said no, and Trump walked out of the meeting.

$5.7 Billion For A ‘Barrier,’ $800 Million In Humanitarian Aid, And More Border Agents

Trump offered additional concessions alongside his desired funding for the wall, including humanitarian aid and beefed up security on the border. After delivering a national address outlining his latest deal, Pelosi and Schumer rejected it in their own national response.

$5.7 Billion ‘Barrier,’ $800 Million In Humanitarian Aid, Temporary Extensions On DACA And TPS Immigrants

Last weekend, the president offered his biggest concession to Democrats yet, throwing in temporary extensions for DACA recipients and immigrants under Temporary Protected Status. Pelosi called the deal a “non-starter” and demanded permanent protections for DACA recipients.

Pay Government Workers During The Shutdown

Democrats voted against a last-minute motion Wednesday that would ensure federal workers are paid during the shutdown.

The president indicated on Thursday that he might support reopening the government in exchange for a “down payment” on the wall. If Pelosi and Schumer stick to their promise not to give a single dollar for the wall, however, that measure will be dead on arrival. (RELATED: WH Eyes ‘Down Payment’ Wall Solution After Bill Fails)

