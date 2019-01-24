OPINION: Jewish People Need Protection From The #Resistance, Not From Trump

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently claimed that Jews in America “need protecting under Trump.” But Ocasio-Cortez seems to be confused: Jews don’t need safety from Trump, they need safety from her #Resist congressional colleagues and activist pals in the Women’s March.

President Trump’s “America first” policies have made Jews safer both in the U.S. and abroad. From ditching the disastrous Iran Deal to fighting for religious freedom, it’s clear, no matter what Democrats say, that the Jewish community has a friend in the White House.

So, what exactly do Jews need protecting from in the Trump administration?

Maybe we need protecting from Supreme Court Justices like Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch who are stalwart defenders of religious liberty? It would be very dangerous for Jews to be able to carry out our faith as we please.

Or maybe Jews need protecting from that evil little country in the Middle East called Israel. Thankfully, Ocasio-Cortez and her left-wing allies have continued to push the Boycott, Divest, and Sanction movement which would cripple the Jewish state’s economy.

And don’t forget Ocasio-Cortez’s #Resist Congressional allies like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tliab, both “great” friends to Jews across the world. In a 2012 tweet, Omar claimed that Israel had “hypnotized the world,” which is the literal plot of Jud Suss, a popular Nazi film. Omar later questioned how Jews in America might find this tweet offensive.

The pro-Hezbollah activist who Tliab pals around with must also be an ally to Jews, right? Yes, Hezbollah, the terrorist group, whose supporters frequently chant “Death to Israel!” at political rallies. Indeed, these anti-Semitic representatives seem like natural friends to the Jewish community.

To top it off, Ocasio-Cortez has aligned herself with the Women’s March, an organization that truly stands with us Jews. How could anyway question the Women’s March advocacy for Jews when its leader hangs around with folks like Louis Farrakhan who compares Jews to termites? Seems like a natural partner!

Better yet, Women’s March President Tamika Mallory was so friendly to Jews that members of the Jewish community had to host a separate women’s march due to rampant anti-Semitism at the “main event”.

Let’s take a minute to clear the air of sarcasm. Ocasio Cortez’s history shows she makes no issue aligning with anti-Semites and advocating for policies that would harm Israel and endanger Jews at home and abroad.

In stark contrast, President Trump has made a strong commitment to the Jews in America and treating Israel as a true friend. Again, the appointment of Supreme Court Justices who respect religious liberty is particularly refreshing. Rabbis like myself can attest to how important it is that people of all religions, including the Jewish community, be protected from government intrusion in religious matters.

Moreover, this president’s commitment to fighting anti-Semitism and working to preserve Jewish heritage abroad is truly impressive. Paul Packer is hard at work in his position as Chairman of the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.

Next, Trump’s record on Israel is unmatched. He boldly declared Jerusalem to be the rightful capital of Israel and moved the embassy from Tel Aviv to the Holy City within his first two years in office. Here’s the thing: other presidents promised the same and didn’t deliver. Trump did, it’s as simple as that.

Jewish leaders have been appointed to key positions in his administration. Among the all-star lineup includes Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt, and Ambassador David Friedman who are tirelessly working to make the Middle East a safer place. These individuals are promoting dialogue between Israel and its Arab neighbors and look to be on the cusp of a historic peace plan.

Adversaries like Iran who call for the destruction of Jews and Israel haven’t gotten off easy either. Trump nixed the horrible Iranian Nuclear Deal and has empowered Israel to confront Iran’s radical Islamist fighters in Syria. The appointment of John Bolton as national security advisor and Mike Pompeo as secretary of state also shows the president’s commitment to Israel’s security.

With all this in mind, maybe Ocasio-Cortez should look in the mirror when she asks who Jews need protecting from. But that’s just some friendly advice from your local New York Rabbi.