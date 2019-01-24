Load Up On Puzzles During This One-Day Sale
Melissa & Doug puzzles are fun and educational for a variety of ages, and these popular puzzles rarely go on sale. But today at Amazon, you’ll find great deals on puzzles for less than $10. Many of these deals are for one day only, so act fast on items like this USA Map Floor Puzzle, which drops in price from $12.99 to $7.68.
Melissa & Doug USA (United States) Map Floor Puzzle, Wipe-Clean Surface, Teaches Geography & Shapes, 51 Pieces, 24” L x 36” W on sale for $7.68
Or check out this Hide and Seek Farm Wooden Activity Board, which is reduced from $16.99 to $9.19.
Melissa & Doug Hide and Seek Farm Wooden Activity Board With Barnyard Animal Magnets on sale for $9.19
Another great find for little ones is this Wooden Peg Puzzle with Sound Effects, which retails for $12.99, but is on sale for $7.88.
Melissa & Doug Pets Sound Puzzle – Wooden Peg Puzzle With Sound Effects (8 pcs) on sale for $7.88
There are dozens of puzzles to choose from, so stock up for birthdays and holidays in advance! Shipping is even free for Prime members.
