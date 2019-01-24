Load Up On Puzzles During This One-Day Sale

Melissa & Doug puzzles are fun and educational for a variety of ages, and these popular puzzles rarely go on sale. But today at Amazon, you’ll find great deals on puzzles for less than $10. Many of these deals are for one day only, so act fast on items like this USA Map Floor Puzzle, which drops in price from $12.99 to $7.68.

Melissa & Doug USA (United States) Map Floor Puzzle, Wipe-Clean Surface, Teaches Geography & Shapes, 51 Pieces, 24” L x 36” W on sale for $7.68

Or check out this Hide and Seek Farm Wooden Activity Board, which is reduced from $16.99 to $9.19.

Melissa & Doug Hide and Seek Farm Wooden Activity Board With Barnyard Animal Magnets on sale for $9.19

Another great find for little ones is this Wooden Peg Puzzle with Sound Effects, which retails for $12.99, but is on sale for $7.88.

Melissa & Doug Pets Sound Puzzle – Wooden Peg Puzzle With Sound Effects (8 pcs) on sale for $7.88

There are dozens of puzzles to choose from, so stock up for birthdays and holidays in advance! Shipping is even free for Prime members.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.