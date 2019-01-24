This Mark Zuckerberg Story Involving A Goat May Be The Most Bizarre One Yet

Mark Zuckerberg’s laundry list of bizarre practices just got a little longer.

The Facebook founder and CEO, 34, is apparently a big fan of eating what he kills. And he once killed and cooked a goat, then served it to fellow tech mogul Jack Dorsey. (RELATED: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Is Now Dating A Famous Model)

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg once killed a goat himself and served it to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for dinner. Cold. Read our in-depth interview with @jack https://t.co/2ZsFfONV4n pic.twitter.com/hD1t40hPh3 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 23, 2019

In an interview with Rolling Stone this week, Dorsey explained his “most memorable” experience with Zuckerberg.

“Well, there was a year when he was only eating what he was killing. He made goat for me for dinner. He killed the goat,” Dorsey explained.

Asked whether the butchering happened before or after he’d arrived, Dorsey said, “No. He killed it before. I guess he kills it. He kills it with a laser gun and then the knife. Then they send it to the butcher.”

Dorsey claims he didn’t eat the goat because it was still cold once Zuckerberg served it, which is pretty much the least surprising news ever. How many billionaires do you know who can also hunt and cook?

Also, I think it’s worth mentioning that Zuckerberg went through a phase where he only ate what he killed. Chicken, goat and fish likely gets pretty boring after a while. I don’t really want to know what else he ate during that period.

Follow Jena on Twitter