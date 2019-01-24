Report: Here’s When Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Plan To Start A Family

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth reportedly are in a “great place right now” and in “no rush” yet to start a family after tying the knot last month.

“Both Miley [Cyrus] and Liam [Hemsworth] want to have children,” an insider close to the 26-year-old singer and 29-year-old actor shared with E! News on Thursday.

“But [they] aren’t trying to rush the process,” the insider added. “They are truly in a great place right now.” (RELATED: Liam Hemsworth Shares Shocking Photo Of His Shared House With Miley Cyrus Reduced To Ashes)

“They have definitely discussed kids, and it is definitely in the future, but there aren’t any definite plans yet. Liam and Miley both want kids, but that is not the current focus,” another source continued.

“Miley and Liam couldn’t be happier with how their wedding went,” a source explained. “A lavish ceremony wasn’t important, all that mattered was that their families could be there.”

At one point, the article noted how the former Disney Star had almost perfectly predicted 10 years earlier in her March 2009 Glamour magazine interview where she would be “settled” and “maybe even married.” The two started dating in 2009 and got engaged for the first time in 2012. The pair then broke up and later got back together before confirming they were engaged again in 2016.

“Hopefully I’ll be settled: making movies, living in a house, maybe even married,” Cyrus shared at the time. “I think my mom did everything pretty close to perfect, and I want to be the cool mom that the kids run home to.”

“I’ve learned how to respect myself and how to say no,” she added. “I’ve learned who I can really trust. I have 200 or 300 friends, but I probably trust four.”

Cyrus continued, “In this industry there are so many things that can take over your life: money, alcohol, drugs—even fashion. People hand you things, and you start to believe life is easy. And it’s not like that—you’re not supposed to be the person you play in the movies.”

The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker made headlines last month when pictures of the couple’s private wedding ceremony surfaced on social media. Days later, Cyrus, looking more beautiful that ever, seemingly appeared to confirm the rumors that the popular couple had finally wed with a series of pictures on Instagram. She captioned the post simply, “10 years later…”