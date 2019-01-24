Flashback: That Time A Mitt Romney T-Shirt Was Compared To A KKK Robe

Actress Alyssa Milano may have compared the iconic red MAGA hat worn by Trump supporters to a white Ku Klux Klan hood over the weekend, but she’s certainly not the first liberal to invoke the infamous hate group when discussing conservative attire.

In October 2012, just before the presidential election between President Barack Obama and GOP challenger Mitt Romney, the father of a then-16-year old girl pulled his daughter from a Philadelphia school after her geometry teacher compared her Romney T-shirt to a KKK robe.

Samantha Pawlucy briefly returned to Charles Carroll High School in the city’s Port Richmond section Tuesday where she was greeted by some 40 flag-waving veterans who said they supported her. That’s after she says she was mocked last week by her teacher for wearing the shirt supporting the Republican presidential candidate. The teacher, Lynette Gaymon, was asked by the district and her union to apologize, but she did not show up for work on Tuesday. Gaymon has apologized in a letter read to students by the school principal on Tuesday, saying she meant her remarks to be “light and humorous” and they “never meant to belittle” the student or cause any harm. Pawlucy’s family said Gaymon’s letter was inadequate.

Responding to the media coverage of a confrontation between the Covington Catholic High School students and a Native American activist on Saturday, Milano called the hats some of the students were wearing “the new white hood.”

The red MAGA hat is the new white hood. Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 20, 2019

The 46-year-old actress and liberal activist then doubled-down even after more video from the incident came to light. (RELATED: Apologies Roll In For Catholic School Protesters As Fuller Picture Of Events Emerges)

Let’s not forget—this entire event happened because a group of boys went on a school-sanctioned trip to protest against a woman’s right to her own body and reproductive healthcare. It is not debatable that bigotry was at play from the start. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 21, 2019

