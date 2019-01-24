New Ohio Governor Says He Will Sign Landmark Pro-Life Bill

Newly-elected Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he will “absolutely” sign the “heartbeat bill” that state Republicans have passed.

DeWine told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, in an interview published Wednesday, that he knows the bill will be challenged by pro-abortion groups like Planned Parenthood, but he’s prepared. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich vetoed the pro-life bill in December, towards the every end of his tenure.

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 02: Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine stands on stage with one of his grandchildren after making a late pitch to supporters during a campaign event at the Boat House at Confluence Park on November 2, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine is running against former Ohio Attorney General and Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Richard Cordray for the governorship of Ohio, currently held by Republican and 2016 Presidential candidate John Kasich, who has reached his term limit. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

“But ultimately, this will work its way up to the United States Supreme Court,” DeWine told Hewitt. “And they’ll make that decision.”

The bill would virtually outlaw abortion in the state as the heartbeat of a fetus can be heard after the first six weeks of a pregnancy — Iowa has also attempted to pass identical legislation that has been judicially challenged. (RELATED: Kasich Claims Trump Is Responsible For Tearing The Country Apart)

WASHINGTON - JANUARY 22: Pro choice advocate Johannes Schimdt (L) argues his point of view to pro-life supporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building January 22, 2007 in Washington, DC. Activists from across the nation gathered to commemorate the 34th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, which decriminalized abortion in all fifty states. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Kasich says he opposed the bill because he believed it would be deemed unconstitutional. He served two terms as governor before stepping aside because of a state term limit law. Before his retirement, Kasich also opposed legislation that would have strengthened gun rights in the state. (RELATED: John Kasich Meeting With Supporters In New Hampshire As 2020 Speculation Swirls)

The retired governor, who used to substitute for former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, is set to be a CNN contributor.

