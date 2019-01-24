New Ohio Governor Says He Will Sign Landmark Pro-Life Bill

Newly-elected Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he will “absolutely” sign the “heartbeat bill” that state Republicans have passed.

DeWine told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, in an interview published Wednesday, that he knows the bill will be challenged by pro-abortion groups like Planned Parenthood, but he’s prepared. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich vetoed the pro-life bill in December, towards the every end of his tenure.

“But ultimately, this will work its way up to the United States Supreme Court,” DeWine told Hewitt. “And they’ll make that decision.”

The bill would virtually outlaw abortion in the state as the heartbeat of a fetus can be heard after the first six weeks of a pregnancy — Iowa has also attempted to pass identical legislation that has been judicially challenged. (RELATED: Kasich Claims Trump Is Responsible For Tearing The Country Apart)

Kasich says he opposed the bill because he believed it would be deemed unconstitutional. He served two terms as governor before stepping aside because of a state term limit law. Before his retirement, Kasich also opposed legislation that would have strengthened gun rights in the state. (RELATED: John Kasich Meeting With Supporters In New Hampshire As 2020 Speculation Swirls)

The retired governor, who used to substitute for former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, is set to be a CNN contributor.

