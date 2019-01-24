Police Are Calling This The ‘Weakest’ Part Of Chris Brown’s Rape Accuser’s Story

Police are having major credibility issues with Chris Brown’s rape accuser.

According to a new report by TMZ, Brown’s 24-year-old accuser, who claims he violently raped her in a hotel dressing room in mid-January for about 25-30 minutes, has some major holes in her story. (RELATED: REPORT: Chris Brown Arrested In France On Suspicion Of Rape)

TMZ reported the following:

We’re told she told cops that Chris raped her in his hotel suite dressing room for somewhere between 25 and 30 minutes. She says she then went into another room and was raped again, this time by one of Brown’s friends. And then, she said she was “abused” for a third time in another room. We’re told police believe the story doesn’t hold water because she never attempted to leave or alert anyone of the 20 or so people who were in the living room.

Since her story was so hard to believe, police decided to release Chris Brown from custody without bail on Tuesday, the same day he was taken in. Now, he’s been walking around Paris a free man. Police reportedly even apologized to him before he left.

As we reported yesterday…Brown was spotted leaving the Mandarin Hotel (the same one where the alleged incident went down) Wednesday and he was all smiles. As he got into his car, he had one simple message for reporters:

“I love everyone.”

