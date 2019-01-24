REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Is Excellent In New Episode ‘Time To Shine’

Your first name

The latest episode of “SEAL Team” was absolutely outstanding.

I settled in Wednesday night to soak up all the action, and “Time to Shine” was great. The premise was simple and emotional.

Bravo Team is coming back from a top-secret mission in North Korea when Sonny gets stuck in a torpedo tube while re-entering the sub.

Seems like that shouldn’t be a huge deal, but a lurking North Korean sub won’t let the American sailors cut him out due to noise concerns. (RELATED: ‘SEAL Team‘ Is Excellent In New Episode ‘Things Not Seen’)

What happened next was an emotional rollercoaster. Jason and the rest of the SEALs had to listen as Sonny began to drown — and they still weren’t allowed to cut him out.

If that doesn’t pull at your heartstrings, then I don’t know what will. Luckily, the North Korean submarine eventually passed and Sonny was resuscitated. (RELATED: A Stunning Amount Of People Watched The Latest ‘SEAL Team‘ Episode)

As always, “SEAL Team” delivered in the most crucial of moments. There were no big action scenes in this episode, and I was still on the edge of my seat the entire time.

You know a show is outstanding when not a single round is fired, and the audience is holding its breath waiting for what happens next.

Well done, “SEAL Team.” Well done.

