San Francisco 49ers Hopeful Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Will Return In The Spring

The San Francisco 49ers believe there’s a real chance injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be back in the spring.

“We’re hopeful he’s going to get to take part in our OTAs. That’s the plan, and he hasn’t had any setbacks, so he’s doing really well. I’m really proud of him too,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said during a Wednesday appearance on the RapSheet & Friends podcast.

OTAs take place in May, which means Garoppolo is still several months away from needing to be ready. The fact he is still in play for spring ball after tearing his ACL is a really great sign.

Most guys wouldn’t bounce back that quickly at all. I guess it helps that Garoppolo is relatively young at the age of 27. (RELATED: Jimmy Garoppolo Discusses His Date With Porn Star Kiara Mia)

Injuries take a lot long to come back from the older you get.

This is also great for the 49ers when it comes to planning for the draft. They might have taken a hard look at quarterback if Jimmy G wasn’t going to be ready to roll week one.

However, that’s not a concern if he’s under center and his leg is working the way it’s supposed to. Now, we’ll see what kind of production the 49ers can get out of the former Patriots backup after rehabbing a bum knee.

