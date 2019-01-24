Sen. Graham Warns A Republican Speaker Might Demand Payback From Democrats In The Future

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham envisions Republicans demanding payback from Democrats when there is a Republican House speaker again.

When asked by The Daily Caller if a Republican speaker would be willing to deny a State of the Union to a Democrat president during another contentious political dispute in the future, Graham replied, “I can see anything they do, we’ll do, and I’d like to stop this crap.” (RELATED: Trump Reveals Final Plans For State Of The Union Address)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters she was pleased that President Donald Trump finally agreed to delay the State of the Union address until the government reopened.

“I’m glad we got that off the table,” she told reporters regarding the State of the Union. “It’s so unimportant in the lives of the American people.”

Graham responded to Pelosi’s move to delay the event, telling reporters, “The animosity to the president coming from the House is something pretty extreme and I’m sure Obama felt we were tough on him and I’m sure Clinton felt we were tough on him. I know Bush felt Democrats were tough on him.”

He continued, “But what I see is pretty scary. This idea that the president put a new offer on the table that didn’t move anybody. The speaker is being held captive by some people that are pretty extreme. We had that in our party, but I haven’t seen it at this level.”

Senate lawmakers voted down both the president’s plan to fund the border wall, as well as the Democrat proposal to fund the government in the upper chamber.

Follow Kerry on Twitter

Kerry Picket is a host on SiriusXM Patriot 125