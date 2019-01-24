Senate Intel Reportedly Subpoenas Michael Cohen

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has subpoenaed former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to testify before the panel in February, CNN is reporting.

The subpoena comes a day after Cohen announced he was postponing his testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which was scheduled for Feb. 7.

Cohen said in a statement issued through his adviser, Lanny Davis, that he was postponing testimony because of his ongoing cooperation with federal prosecutors, including special counsel Robert Mueller, as well as because of what he claims were “ongoing threats” from President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Michael Cohen Postpones Congressional Testimony, Citing ‘Ongoing Threats’ From Trump)

Trump has made reference to Cohen’s father-in-law in a series of tweets and public comments.

CNN’s report did not say whether Cohen is being asked to testify publicly or behind closed doors. The committee, which is chaired by North Carolina Republican Richard Burr, has not conducted any hearings with witnesses in the Russia probe in a public setting.

Cohen pleaded guilty on Nov. 29 to providing false testimony to Congress, including the Senate Intelligence Committee.

He admitted to lying to the Senate panel and its counterpart in the House, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, about the extent of his efforts during the 2016 campaign to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Cohen testified that negotiations ended in January 2016, before the Republican primary season began. But Cohen continued discussions to build the skyscraper through June 2016.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison on Dec. 12. In addition to his guilty plea for lying to Congress, Cohen also pleaded guilty to tax evasion, bank fraud, and making illegal campaign contributions.

