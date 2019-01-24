Busted — Phillips Has Lied About Being A Vietnam Vet

On today’s show, we expose Nathan Phillips as a liar. The Washington Post wrote a long piece about how the liberal Native American activist never claimed to have served in Vietnam, but a newly unearthed video shows him doing just that and we play it for you. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi canceled the State of the Union address to avoid the president highlighting “angel families” on a national stage. And while the liberal media is attacking high school students for being white and liking the president, there is actually racism happening at the University of Georgia no one is paying attention to. All that and more on today’s show.

Listen to the show:

Or listen on one of these platforms, and don’t forget to subscribe.

Nancy Pelosi called off the State of the Union address by blocking a vote in the House that would allow it. She’s afraid of giving the president another national platform to make the case for a border wall. But mostly she’s afraid the president would highlight angel families, Americans who’ve lost loved ones to illegal aliens. The media and Pelosi have ignored these people, but if the president were to tell their stories on national television while they watched from the gallery with the first lady, it could cause Democrats to lose support. It’s a risk Pelosi can’t afford to take.

As the media smear campaign against the Covington Catholic High School kids continues, so does their attempts to defend Native American activist Nathan Phillips. The Washington Post wrote a long piece proclaiming Phillips has never claimed to have been a Vietnam veteran, which he is not, and that reports to the contrary were simply a misunderstanding. It turns out, however, that Phillips has claimed to be a Vietnam veteran. Here he is doing just that.

More Phillips:

“I got a relation. A sister, or a niece, she gave me that Vietnam colors flag. You know the yellow, red, black one with some tobacco on there. She wanted me to carry it around because you know her dad, a Vietnam vet too like that.” pic.twitter.com/aZGuVAiHwx — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 24, 2019

????Nathan Phillips, January 3, 2018???? “I’m a Vietnam Vet. I served in Marine Corps 72 to 76. I got discharged May 5, 1976. I got honorable discharge and one of the boxes shows peacetime or, what my box says is that I was **in theater**. I don’t talk much about my Vietnam times.” pic.twitter.com/nIoYxGoPqM — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 24, 2019



Help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media, and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode.

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Thursday and will have a video option on Fridays.

Derek Hunter is a columnist and contributing editor for The Daily Caller and author of “Outrage, INC: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood” from HarperCollins, available now. Pick Up a copy, or several copies, here. Send compliments and complaints to derek@dailycaller.com or follow him on Twitter at @derekahunter.