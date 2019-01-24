Rapper T.I. Throws Shade At Travis Scott Over Super Bowl LIII Performance

Superstar rapper T.I. shared his thoughts about Travis Scott deciding to perform for the halftime show of Super Bowl LIII following a boycott against doing so in support of Colin Kaepernick.

“I mean, I think every man have an opportunity where he can make a decision for himself or he can be selfless,” the 38-year-old rapper shared with TMZ when asked about the backlash the “SICKO MODE” singer was getting after he announced he would be performing with Maroon 5 and Big Boi next month in Atlanta at the big game. (RELATED: Maroon 5 Confirms That They’ll Play The Super Bowl Halftime Show With Travis Scott And Big Boi)

WATCH:

“And nobody can tell someone when to be selfless,” he added. “That’s every man’s right to choose that moment for themselves. So if this ain’t something that he wanted to be selfless about hopefully in the future we’ll see other moments where he will. And that’s all I can say.” (RELATED: Travis Scott Beefs Up Security For Kylie Jenner And Daughter Stormi)

The comments come after Scott confirmed that he would be doing the big show when the New England Patriots take the field against the Los Angeles Rams next month.

Singer Gladys Knight recently doubled-down on her decision to sing the National Anthem at the game as well.

“I understand that Mr. [Colin] Kaepernick is protesting two things and they are police violence and injustice,” the 74-year-old singer shared in a lengthy statement to TMZ.

“It is unfortunate that our national anthem has been dragged into this debate when the distinctive senses of the national anthem and fighting for justice should each stand alone,” she added.

Knight continued, “I have been in the forefront of this battle longer than most of those voicing their opinions to win the right to sing our country’s anthem on a stage as large as the Super Bowl LIII. No matter who chooses to deflect with this narrative and continue to mix these two in the same message, it is not so and cannot be made so by anyone speaking it.”

As previously reported, it all comes on the heels of criticism from the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and stars including Amy Schumer, Common and other celebrities who have said the performers — Travis Scott, Maroon 5 and Big Boi — should not do the halftime show at the game in support of Kaepernick.