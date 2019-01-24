Viewership Of ‘The Punisher’ On Netflix Reportedly Drops 40 Percent

The viewership numbers for “The Punisher” on Netflix apparently aren’t all that great.

The second season of the hit show was released Jan. 18, and it seemed like a lot of people were super excited. Well, lots of people haven’t tuned in just yet. (RELATED: Watch The Full Trailer For The Second Season Of Netflix’s ‘The Punisher’)

Business Insider wrote the following late Wednesday:

But data provided to Business Insider from analytics company Jumpshot shows that “The Punisher” is clinging to its audience. Jumpshot tracks five billion actions a day across 100 million devices to deliver insights into online consumer behavior. The data shows that first-weekend viewership for “The Punisher” dropped 40% from its first season in 2017 to its second season. The silver lining for “The Punisher,” though, is that it’s not as dramatic of a drop as the canceled shows.

Okay, I need to put my hand up and admit to something here. Despite the fact that I’m a massive fan of the show, I also haven’t watched a single minute of the second season yet.

Go ahead and mock me. Call for me to be fired. I deserve it, and I won’t pretend otherwise. I should have been on top of it from the jump, but I had other things to focus on.

It’s understandable why Netflix might be concerned if hardcore fans like myself aren’t returning in large numbers.

Now, don’t get it confused here. I will watch the second season. I’m just not sure when yet, but it does look absolutely awesome.

There’s also already been some speculation that “The Punisher” would be canceled like the rest of Netflix’s Marvel shows, and that seems likely if the numbers continue to plummet.

That would be an absolute damn shame. This show is outstanding on all fronts, and watching Jon Bernthal and Ben Barnes on screen together has been one hell of a treat.

Make sure to check back once I have my full review of the second season. I think I’m going to like it a lot.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter