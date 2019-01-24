This Reality Star Is Begging Kim Kardashian To Get Mike ‘The Situation’ Out Of Prison

“Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino is pleading with Kim Kardashian to free his close friend from prison.

Guadagnino, whose friend and former costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is currently serving an eight-month sentence in federal prison for tax evasion, pleaded with the reality star to continue her work on prison reform. (RELATED: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Checks Into Prison. Here’s What You Need To Know)

“Kim, Mike is an amazing person, to me he’s completely reformed he’s like a great member of society,” Guadagnino told TMZ paparazzi. “He preaches to kids that have addictions, he’s a big advocate and evangelist for recovery, he’d be better off out here, helping people.”

WATCH:

Sorrentino is doing time at the Federal Correction Institute in Otisville, New York. He began his eight-month sentence last week. Upon his release, he’ll have two years of supervision to ensure he doesn’t slip up again.

Shortly before he went in, Guadagnino reassured reporters that Sorrentino would thrive in prison.

“Mike is doing great,” Guadagnino explained, just days before Sorrentino was expected in. “He said, ‘I must be an alien right now, because I don’t feel anything.’ Anyone else, including myself, would be having crazy depression. But he knows that all the trials and troubles and tribulation that he’s been through has gotten him to this amazing moment. So it’s kind of ironic and bittersweet that he is such a strong person because he has to go away. They all kind of lent themselves to each other and he’ll be okay.”

Follow Jena on Twitter