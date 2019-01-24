Wisconsin’s Basketball Team Releases Awesome Recap Video For Big Win Over Michigan

Your first name

Wisconsin’s basketball team recently dropped a fire video of their big win over Michigan.

My beloved Badgers took it to Michigan Saturday at home, and gave the Wolverines their first loss of the season. It was beautiful. Ethan Happ and company absolutely balled out. I was smiling ear-to-ear when the clock hit zero.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jan 19, 2019 at 11:02am PST

I think you all know my thoughts on the court storming afterwards (wasn’t pleased), but we don’t need to dive back into that pool. (RELATED: WisconsinFans Should Be Ashamed For Storming The Court After Beating Michigan)

What we’re here to do right now is to sit back, grab a beer and enjoy this incredible video. Give it a watch below.

The atmosphere

The fan support

The Badgers

The upset Last Saturday, we all came together and created something special Relive our win over #2 Michigan

Be ready for chills and all the feels… pic.twitter.com/S4iQwzWdTR — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 22, 2019

Pretty damn good, right? There’s nothing that gets me jacked up like a real good sports video, especially when it involves the Badgers.

Hopefully, we’re able to capture a little more of that magic from Saturday going forward this season.

We played a hell of a game, and we’re going to need that kind of play if we want to make some noise in March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jan 22, 2019 at 7:24am PST

Let’s buckle down, men. It’s time to burn through the rest of the Big 10 season, win our conference tournament and smoke anybody dumb enough to get in our way come March.

Go, Badgers, go!