CNN’s Bash: Dems Are Saying Trump’s Messaging On Dems About Border Security ‘Has Started To Seep In’

CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash explained that President Donald Trump’s message — that Democrats don’t care about securing the borders — may be starting to work.

Bash appeared on “CNN Right Now With Brianna Keilar” alongside Gloria Borger on Friday, just prior to the president announcing that he will support a deal to reopen the government without any funding for the wall for a three week period.

WATCH:

“So all of this together with the airport issues that we saw today, and by the way, with the Roger Stone indictment, with a little changing of subject here. So all of this put together, I think the president, who after all, understands stagecraft, understood that he had to cut some kind of a deal,” Gloria Borger commented.

“Could I just add one other thing, because obviously, as we’ve been saying, this should be and is framed as the president’s strategy all along and, therefore, it’s his political problem, much more so than Democrats. But that’s not to say it’s not a potential political problem for Democrats also,” Bash stated. (RELATED: Sources: Trump ‘Not Backing Down’ Ahead Of Senate Vote, Seeks Republican ‘Unity’)

She continued, “I’m hearing from senior Democrats that they are hearing more and more from their rank and file, particularly the new members who tend to come from more moderate districts saying they’re getting pounded because the Trump message, the Republican message that they don’t care about border security has started to seep in as well.”

The president has been saying that Democrats’ position on his proposed border wall makes them weak on crime, dating back to before the shutdown.

