Former Ohio State Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Spends Time With Johnny Manziel

Former Ohio State star quarterback Dwayne Haskins recently spent some time with Johnny Manziel.

The Heisman finalist with the Buckeyes and projected first round NFL pick posted a video on his Instagram story with Johnny Football Thursday afternoon.

You can see the short video below, courtesy of Busted Coverage.

Dwayne Haskins hanging out with another former Ohio Man QB pic.twitter.com/Xh7KtlWZIQ — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) January 25, 2019

I’m sure there are going to be a billion think pieces about what it means for Haskins to spend time with Manziel, but let’s all go ahead and save ourselves the time.

Spending time with Manziel in the winter of 2019 shouldn’t have any impact on Haskins. Now, if the Texas A&M Heisman winner and the former OSU gunslinger were seen together a few years ago, that might be an issue. (RELATED: Will Johnny Manziel Play In The NFL In 2019?)

At this point, the Aggies legend appears to have gotten himself cleaned up and on the correct path. He played in the CFL last season and has largely stayed out of the spotlight.

Now, Haskins needs to just focus on his NFL future. He has a big arm, big body and should be a very solid quarterback in the NFL. (RELATED: Ohio State Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Declares For The NFL Draft)

There’s no doubt at all in my mind that he could easily end up being the first overall pick. He’s got that much talent, and this quarterback class isn’t exactly loaded.

Either way, let’s not read into this too much. It’s just two college football legends hitting each other up. It doesn’t mean Haskins is going to tank.