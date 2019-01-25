Gisele Bundchen Thanks Boyz II Men For Teaching Her English And Singing With Her

Gisele Bundchen revealed Friday that it was Boyz II Men that helped her learn the English language and then she sings with them for her Carpool Karaoke episode.

“I learned English listening to @boyziimen and could have never dreamed that one day I would be singing with them! Thank you guys, I had a blast! But let’s be honest trying to sing Mariah’s [Carey’s] part its just not fair! You can watch the whole thing at @carpoolkaraoke. Link in bio,” the 38-year-old super model shared in the caption next to her great post on Instagram, along with a video teaser from the show as the four sing together.

Seriously, is there nothing that Tom Brady's wife can't do? Listen to those pipes! And did we mention she looked just as gorgeous as ever?

In another clip, she explained further how the popular 90s boy group helped her when she moved to New York City as a young girl.

“So I moved to New York City when I was 16 years old. I didn’t speak a word of English,” Bundchen explained, per People magazine. “But my sister, she was like ‘Here, take my cassette.’ The cassette tape she made for me, one side was Boyz II Men, the other side was Mariah [Carey].”

“I would like literally be with this Walkman all day and I was like, okay ‘I’m going to this English and that’s it,'” she added. “And I have to say you guys were my teachers, so thank you.”

A short time later, the Boyz II Men group posted the clip on their social media account from the visit with the former Victoria’s Secret model and it’s all just pure gold!

“It’s official! #Gisele has solidified herself as the newest member of #BoyzIIMen in this week’s episode of #CarpoolKaraoke. Now streaming for free in the Apple TV app,” the “End Of The Road” hitmakers wrote.