Heisman Winner Kyler Murray Invited To Spring Training With The Oakland A’s

The Oakland Athletics have invited Kyler Murray to spring training.

Murray, who was drafted ninth overall by the A’s, was among the A’s non-roster invites for spring training when the list was released late Thursday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Jan 23, 2019 at 9:13pm PST

To be clear, this invite doesn’t mean much. It doesn’t mean Murray is headed to the MLB, it doesn’t mean he’ll pull out of the NFL draft and it doesn’t mean the Sooners legend will stick with baseball.

It simply means that Murray can go to spring training with the A’s if he wants to. At the very least, he could just go for a little bit to get a feel for what’s going on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Jul 4, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

Now, if I were Murray, you wouldn’t find me anywhere other than a football field prior to the NFL draft.

He’s absolutely going to be a high pick in the draft, and there’s way more money for him in the NFL than the $4.66 million paid to him by the A’s. (RELATED: Jon Gruden Sounds Very Impressed By Kyler Murray, Isn’t Worried About His Size)

Football is where the cash is at for quarterbacks that can stick around, and I absolutely believe he can.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Dec 1, 2018 at 8:41pm PST

#MurrayWatch continues, and I can’t wait to see how it all shakes out. I don’t expect him to take a single pitch in a pro baseball game anytime soon.

He should head to the NFL and ball out.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter