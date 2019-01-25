Melania Wows In Black Pants And White Coat Combo In Update About #BeBest Campaign Work

Melania Trump absolutely got everyone’s attention Friday night when she posted a picture looking amazing in a black pants and white coat combo.

The first lady, who always looks fantastic, was wearing a long-sleeved black turtleneck with black slacks that she paired with a gorgeous long-sleeved coat.

She completed the great look with loose hair, sunglasses and black high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“Our work in the East wing continues into 2019 with online safety, fighting opioid abuse & supporting the well-being of children everywhere! #BeBest,” FLOTUS tweeted along with the great shot.

Earlier in the week, Trump tweeted in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

“Today we honor the life and legacy of #MartinLutherKingJr #MLKDay,” the first lady wrote.

In a post the day before, she celebrated the two-year anniversary of President Donald Trump being sworn-in as president, tweeting, “It has been an unforgettable two years in the @WhiteHouse. I am honored to serve this great nation,” along with a great throwback photo from that night when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping off-the-shoulder off-white floor-length gown as she and the president danced at the Inaugural Ball.

Friday’s post was the most recent picture we’ve had of FLOTUS, aside from a fun selfie she shared on New Years Day, as she has basically been out of the public spotlight since she and the president made a surprise visit to the troops in Iraq on Christmas day.

This time of year, she truly shines. You can check out some of her greatest looks during the winter season here.