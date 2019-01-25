More Winter Is Coming, And This Space Heater Deal Can Help You Keep Warm

The temperatures are dropping quickly outside and it’s the time of year where it gets harder to keep warm when you go inside. Do you have drafty areas in your home? Are you finding you need a little extra heat in one of your rooms? It may be time for you to consider a space heater. These plug-in portable heaters evenly distribute warm air throughout any room, and even larger areas like a basement. We have used them in our home for years to great success.

Lasko Heating Space Heater 8.5″L x 7.25″W x 23″H 755320 on sale for $49

Lasko, a American made company with roots in Philadelphia and a now global market presence, is one of the premier brands in home heating and cooling products.

This Lasko 1500-Watt ceramic version is now 44 percent off, and has over 4,000 five-Star reviews. This is a particularly great deal due to its reduced price and built-in features like temperature activated timers, high and low heat settings, and overheating protection.

