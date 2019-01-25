Nick Saban Says He Appreciates What Jalen Hurts Did For Alabama Before Transferring

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has nothing but love for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts transferred to Oklahoma after a few extremely successful years with the Alabama Crimson Tide, which resulted in a national title championship. (RELATED: Alabama Releases Powerful Tribute To Jalen Hurts After He Transfers To Oklahoma)

Saban told CBS 42’s Simone Eli the following about the former Alabama QB on Thursday night:

I think this was the best thing for Jalen. We have a great relationship, and I think he had several options as to what was the best path for him and for him to go someplace and be able to play on a good team, I think, is probably the best thing for him and his future. So, we appreciate so much all that he’s done for the University of Alabama, our program. The way he managed this year was really unprecedented, and I think he showed a tremendous amount of class. And I’m really, really proud of him and wish him well.

BREAKING: I spoke exclusively with #Alabama‘s Nick Saban tonight in Montgomery at the ALFCA Convention. I asked Saban about the event, staff changes including Dan Enos and Tosh Lupoi departure, Jalen Hurts, and having the top recruiting class after early period. #RollTide @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/eqiewaX0ep — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) January 25, 2019

I love these comments from Saban. Hurts was a major figure for the Tide over the past few years, and he played a big role in the team’s success.

He simply got beat out by Tua Tagovailoa for the starting job. That’s how college football works. You can be a great player, but sometimes a better man just shows up. (RELATED: What Does Jalen HurtsTransferring To Oklahoma Mean For College Football?)

That doesn’t mean Hurts can’t ball with the best of them. He absolutely can, and I’m sure he will with the Sooners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@jalenhurts) on Nov 24, 2018 at 6:17pm PST

I really do hope that Jalen finds a ton of success with the Sooners. I hope like hell he only continues to improve and get better. He’s done more than enough earn his success, and he seems like a genuinely good dude.

I’m glad to see him and Saban still have such a positive relationship. It’s moments like this that remind us why college football is so awesome.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter