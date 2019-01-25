Carolina Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton Has Shoulder Surgery

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has undergone shoulder surgery.

ProFootballTalk reported the following late Thursday night:

The team announced that the former MVP quarterback had arthroscopic surgery on his right (throwing) shoulder. The procedure was done in Charlotte by team physician Dr. Pat Connor, and the team noted the rehab would begin immediately. Newton missed the final two games because of shoulder problems.

Well, it was only a matter of time before this happened. Newton struggled to stay healthy this season, and the writing appeared to be on the wall. (RELATED: Panthers Owner Open To Cam Newton Not Playing In 2019 If It Can Get Him Healthy)

The main question now will be whether or not Newton will return to being the elite quarterback he was when he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl a few years ago.

There’s no question that he’s got all the skills necessary to dominate. I don’t think anybody doubts his talents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Panthers (@panthers) on Jan 24, 2019 at 4:04pm PST

However, having a bum throwing shoulder could potentially derail a career. It’s pretty hard to be an elite gunslinger when you don’t have full range of motion in your right shoulder. (RELATED: Carolina Panthers QB Talking About The Memory Of His Dead Father Will Pull At Your Heartstrings)

Fans of the Panthers better hope like hell he gets back to where he used to be because elite players at his position don’t grow on trees in the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Panthers (@panthers) on Jan 24, 2019 at 1:59pm PST

In the meantime, it might be smart for the Panthers to take a hard look at developing a new guy just in case Newton isn’t a full go week one.

It’s the NFL, and you better always prepare for the worst case scenario.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter