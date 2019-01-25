Patton Oswalt Flips Table On Twitter Troll, Helps Raises $40K To Pay Guy’s Medical Expenses

Patton Oswalt did a solid for a fellow man who was hurting when he flipped the table on a Twitter troll who expressed his frustration with the star over his tweet about President Donald Trump.

It all started after a Twitter user — who goes by the name of Michael Beatty — tweeted at the 49-year-old star when the comedian, who rarely holds back his thoughts, mocked President Donald Trump’s latest slogan, “Build A Wall And Crime Will Fall,” according to Fox News Friday. (RELATED: Ice Cube: ‘Donald Trump Is What Americans Love’)

You like pomes? I like pomes too! Here’s a pome I wroted:

ROSES ARE RED

TOMMY SHAW WAS IN STYX

YOU’RE GOING TO RESIGN

EAT A BUCKET OF DICKS https://t.co/PtfkFoUlIk — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 23, 2019

Beatty tweeted back, “I just realized why I was so happy you died in Blade Trinity!” and “And you shoot basketball ike [sic] the sawed off little man you are.” (RELATED: Trump Holds Fast On Shutdown As Advisers Warn Of Consequences)

I just realized why I was so happy you died in Blade Trinity! — Michael Beatty (@MichaelBeatty) January 24, 2019

In response, Oswalt took a look at the guy’s social media account and found he had been struggling after falling into a coma and battling sepsis and diabetic ketoacidosis. Beatty had even posted a GoFundMe page to try and help with the outrageous medical bills. So, instead of reacting back at the guy, the comedian let all his followers and friends know how they could help — and donated $2,000 himself.

“Aw, man. This dude just attacked me on Twitter and I joked back but then I looked at his timeline and he’s in a LOT of trouble health-wise. I’d be pissed off too. He’s been dealt some shitty cards — let’s deal him some good ones. Click and donate — just like I’m about to,” Oswalt tweeted.

Aw, man. This dude just attacked me on Twitter and I joked back but then I looked at his timeline and he’s in a LOT of trouble health-wise. I’d be pissed off too. He’s been dealt some shitty cards — let’s deal him some good ones. Click and donate — just like I’m about to. https://t.co/6zRdZ430WG — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 24, 2019

Beatty was overwhelmed by the gesture, to say the least.

I want to thank everyone who came to my aid with generous outpourings- and also to @pattonoswalt without whom I would not be the recipient of so much love and support. I’m not a man who ever cries but I had to wait to send this. And to quote Stuart on Big Bang “meat tonight”! pic.twitter.com/r4Kc9zYk7E — Michael Beatty (@MichaelBeatty) January 24, 2019

Patton. You have humbled me to the point where I can barely compose my words. You have caused me to take pause and reflect on how harmful words from my mouth could result in such an outpouring. Thank you for this and I will pass this on to my cousin who needs help. A cascade. pic.twitter.com/6Is7KflPeY — Michael Beatty (@MichaelBeatty) January 24, 2019

Later, he shared that what the celebrity had done had caused him to take a pause and change his “dialogue regardless of political affiliation,” calling Oswalt a “good man.”

Oswalt also let his followers know how they too could “pay this forward.”

“What a great way to end the day. If you want to pay this forward, maybe find a GoFundMe for a furloughed government worker who’s feeling the pinch? Or make a big-ass haul o’ goodies to your local food bank? Something? Anything?

What a great way to end the day. If you want to pay this forward, maybe find a GoFundMe for a furloughed government worker who’s feeling the pinch? Or make a big-ass haul o’ goodies to your local food bank? Something? Anything? https://t.co/FSEowiBuyn — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 25, 2019

At the time of publication, the GoFundMe account had raised more than $40,000. Beatty’s original goal was $5,000.