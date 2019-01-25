This Unlikely Person Reportedly Demanded An Abrupt End To The Kate Middleton Meghan-Markle Feud

An unsuspecting member of the Royal Family has intervened to put an end to the purported feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, according to a new report.

A great deal of speculation has surrounded the two duchesses since Meghan Markle married into the high-profile English family. Kate Middleton has allegedly left a meeting with Markle in tears, and the queen has been said to be exasperated from the constant drama surrounding the family now. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Turns Heads In Form Fitting Hunter Green Dress In London)

But now that the feuding seems to have hit a fever pitch, Prince Charles has stepped in to put an end to it all.

The two duchesses’ father-in-law, 70, is said to have “knocked heads together” over the holidays, or possibly at the beginning of this year, as most of the Royal Family spent Christmas together.

That’s at least according to royal biographer Robert Jobson, who claimed on Australia’s “Sunrise” morning show Friday that “there’s some truth” to reports of in-fighting, adding, “I think there’s no smoke without fire.”

“I’m sure at Christmas Prince Charles was knocking heads together, and you can see that by those photographs of them all walking together in a line,” he continued.

Of course, only time will tell whether or not the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex did actually squash the beef. But this new report certainly seems promising.

