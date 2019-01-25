Sen Rick Scott Tells Trump To Use Emergency Powers To End Immigration Crisis

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said on “America’s Newsroom” Friday that President Donald Trump should use his emergency powers to bring an end to the current immigration crisis.

Scott said if he were in Trump’s position he’d be angry with Congress, but would still do everything in his power to get the job done.

“If I was the president, I would be so frustrated right now,” Scott said. “He’s thinking about using his emergency power. When I was governor, we had a crisis, I said what can I do? I will do everything I can to solve that crisis. That’s exactly what the president ought to be doing. That is actually his job. And he should be furious with Congress right now for not funding the border and opening the government.”

Scott said he blames both parities on capitol hill for the current gridlock and said it’s childish of Democrats to walk away from negotiations all together.

“I’m disappointed in everybody. Everybody is to blame for this,” Scott added. (RELATED: Report: Scott, DeSantis Feuding After Transition)

“Think about this. I’m a business guy. You don’t walk away from negotiations. You don’t go home and quit. Nancy Pelosi has sent House members home. You don’t do that. Chuck Schumer shut down funding the coast guard. People that defend our freedom, worry about our borders, things like that. Don’t do that. You stick around, you stay here and you get something done. How difficult it might be, you do it,” he concluded.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.