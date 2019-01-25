Roger Stone Out On $250,000 Bond After Early Morning Arrest

Roger Stone, a mischievous Republican political operative who advised President Donald Trump in the early stages of the 2016 campaign, appeared in a Florida federal court Friday following his early morning arrest for charges arising from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Stone, shackled at the waist and ankles, was released on a $250,000 signature bond following Friday’s brief proceedings. The signature bond provides that he will not have to pay money provided he continues to appear in court when summoned.

He faces five counts of making false statements to Congress, one count of obstructing a government proceeding, and one count of witness tampering.

His travel is also restricted to south Florida, Washington, D.C., and New York City. Stone said he does not have a valid passport, diminishing his danger as a flight risk.

“They couldn’t find collusion, so they’re trying to get him on an immaterial charge,” Stone defense counsel Grant Smith told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“It goes without saying, Roger is going to fight this,” Smith added.

The special counsel’s office recovered emails and text messages revealing that Stone communicated with WikiLeaks chief Julian Assange via two intermediaries — Randy Credico and Jerome Corsi — about the hack of Clinton campaign chair John Podesta’s email. Stone is accused of lying about those communications while testifying before Congress.

This is breaking news. This post will be updated.

