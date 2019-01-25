Show Don’t Tell: Amazon Alexa Can Now Do Both

As of the new year, 39 million Americans (over 10% of all Americans) now own an Amazon Alexa device. Although Alexa has been speaking to some users since 2014, Amazon has a new trick up its sleeve: The Amazon Echo Show (featuring Alexa) can now, well, show you things — like music videos, baby monitors, weather broadcasts, movies and more.

All-new Echo Show (2nd Gen) – Premium sound and a vibrant 10.1” HD screen – Charcoal — $229.99

My family has had an Echo Show around since Thanksgiving, and cooking and looking up recipes while in the kitchen has never been easier. You can even listen to music, play trivia games, and scroll top stories — all day long. The Echo Show also has a FaceTime-like feature, allowing direct video-to-video chats with anybody else who has one.

