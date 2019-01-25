Stone: Trump Did Not Direct Me To Contact Wikileaks

Roger Stone, a longtime confidant of President Donald Trump, was indicted Friday morning and addressed the charges he’s facing on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Friday evening.

Stone was charged with seven counts, including five for making false statements to Congress, one for witness tampering, and one for obstruction of a government proceeding.

The indictments did not, however, prove any sort of collusion with Russia. The charges center on Stone’s discussions with associates and Trump campaign officials about WikiLeaks and that organization’s role in releasing Democrats’ emails during the 2016 presidential campaign.

WATCH:

“The indictment is thin, indeed. So what is this about? It’s about silencing me. There is a war on alternative media. There is a war where they are trying to criminalize political expression. There is a war where they are trying to criminalize free speech,” Stone stated. (RELATED: Jerome Corsi, Who Is Suing Mueller, Praises Special Counsel Following Roger Stone Indictment)

“The efforts to shut down my show at Info Wars, the efforts to silence Alex Jones who is one of my greatest supporters and proponents are part of this war. So, I intend to plead not guilty. I believe I will be vindicated,” he continued. “Then, watching reporters jump to conclusions, Tucker, saying oh, well, the Trump campaign official who directed Stone to find out about Wikileaks was Donald Trump. No, it was not. There are several things in here in the indictment that are simply not true.”

“So who was it, if it wasn’t the president?” Carlson asked. (RELATED: Mueller Indicts Roger Stone)

Stone responded:

Well, I have to speculate about that. Since it never happened, it appears to me that they have composed testimony for someone. Perhaps Rick Gates, perhaps Steve Bannon. Perhaps someone is bearing false witness against me. But, knowing what’s in my email, and my text messages, there is no corroboration whatsoever for this. And as for my email exchange with Steve Bannon, everything I told him in the exchange was publicly reported information.

