Trump Reacts To Critics Over Ending The Shutdown: ‘This Was In No Way A Concession’

President Donald Trump pushed back on Twitter Friday evening on the narrative that he had conceded by reopening the government without getting funding for the border wall.

Trump tweeted, “I wish people would read or listen to my words on the Border Wall. This was in no way a concession. It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races!”

The president said he would sign a measure reopening the government for three weeks through Feb. 15. (RELATED: Sources: Trump ‘Not Backing Down’ Ahead Of Senate Vote, Seeks Republican ‘Unity’)

“I am very proud to announce that we have reached a deal today to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government,” the president stated Friday afternoon. “After 36 days of spirited debate and dialogue, I have seen and heard from enough Democrats and Republicans that they are willing to put partisanship aside, I think, and put the security of the American people first.”

Trump’s decision to reopen the government ends the longest shutdown in history.

One of the biggest supporters of the wall is Ann Coulter and she took to Twitter to express her displeasure about the deal.

Maybe the solution to the border crisis is not deporting 22 million illegals but one Jared Kushner. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 25, 2019

Coulter also tweeted, “Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush. As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States.”

