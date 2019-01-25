Conservatives Are Not Thrilled With Trump For Caving On The Wall

Many conservative political commentators have expressed their displeasure with President Donald Trump after his Friday announcement that he would agree to reopen the government without first obtaining any funding for the border wall.

The president said he would sign a measure reopening the government for three weeks through Feb. 15. (RELATED: Sources: Trump ‘Not Backing Down’ Ahead Of Senate Vote, Seeks Republican ‘Unity’)

“I am very proud to announce that we have reached a deal today to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government,” Trump stated Friday afternoon.

Ann Coulter took to Twitter to express her displeasure about the deal. She tweeted, “Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush. As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States.”

Coulter also suggested that the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner should be “deported.”

Fox Business’s Lou Dobbs went off on the president during his show Friday night saying, “You know I’m an animated, energetic supporter of this president. But you’ve got to call it as it is. This president said it was going to be conditional border security, building that wall, and he just reversed himself. That’s a victory for Nancy Pelosi.”

Integrity: Breaking your campaign promise to cut a deal with the Democrats, who then turned and called you dishonorable for lying to the American people. https://t.co/M7YqJ2X7sq — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) January 25, 2019

Rush Limbaugh said on his show, “Three weeks for the Democrats to get to a wall agreement with President Trump. That’s what they said they wanted. They wanted to get the government reopened ‘and then we’ll talk.’ Well, President Trump said that he ‘trusts the Democrats will negotiate in good faith,’ which is the flaw here in the thinking.”

Huge loss for Trump. There was not even a slight victory here. This is why we can’t have nice things. https://t.co/3eDrb9XN9p — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) January 25, 2019

Trump’s decision to reopen the government ends the longest shutdown in history.

Follow Mike on Twitter