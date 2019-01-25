Virginia: Additional Anti-Gun Bills Defeated In Committee

This week, committees in both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly heard and voted to defeat more bills included in Governor Ralph Northam’s anti-gun agenda.

Senate Bill 1164, sponsored by Senator Richard Saslaw (D-35), would have criminalized private firearm transfers. SB 1164 was defeated by a vote of 6-9 in the Senate Courts of Justice Committee.

House Bill 1899, sponsored by Delegate John Bell (D-87), would have removed the option for conceal carry permit applicants to use an online or video instruction course to satisfy the training requirement. HB 1899 was laid on the table by a vote of 4-1 in the House Militia, Police and Public Safety Committee – Subcommittee #1​.

House Bill 2027, sponsored by Delegate Kathleen Murphy (D-34), would have punished the law-abiding parents or guardians of minors who committed certain crimes. HB 2027 was defeated by a vote of 2-5 in the House Committee for Courts of Justice – Subcommittee #2​.

House Bill 2797, sponsored by Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn (D-41), would have discriminated against and violated the Second Amendment rights of young adults under the age of 21 by prohibiting them from purchasing rifles commonly owned for self-defense unless they met certain “educational” requirements. HB 2797 was passed by indefinitely with a vote of 4-1 in the House Militia, Police and Public Safety Committee – Subcommittee #1​.

