Why Weight? Start The New Year Off Right With This Discounted Scale

Whether you just started a new gym membership or you are a seasoned veteran, tracking your fitness goals accurately is crucial. That’s where having a dependable and accurate scale is important.

Etekcity Digital Body Weight Bathroom Scale with Step-On Technology, 400 Pounds, Body Tape Measure Included, Elegant Black on sale for $16.99

You may already have an old scale lying around or at your gym, but have you considered the convenience of having a digital scale that’s ready to go right out of the box — and right from the comfort of your home? This scale provides high accuracy with four high precision sensors, and its 6mm thick tempered glass and 1 year warranty means you can be sure the scale will last you awhile.

Over 16,000 customers have reviewed this scale, and over 70 percent of them gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. And now might be the time to get it, as it is on sale for under $20.

