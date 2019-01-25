Superstar Rapper XXXTentacion’s Mom Wants Car He Was Killed In Back

Superstar rapper XXXTentacion’s mom has gone to court to get back the car in which her son was killed from the state of Florida.

According to documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, the assistant state attorney has filed paperwork on behalf of the late rapper’s mom, Cleopatra Bernard, asking that authorities return her son’s 2017 Black BMW i8 now that the investigation into his murder last year for law enforcement has been completed. (RELATED: Fourth And Final Suspect In XXXTentacion Killing Turns Himself In To Police)

The request is reportedly in hopes of preventing further damage to the vehicle from its long period of sitting in storage. If a judge agrees, the defense team for one of the rapper’s alleged murderers, Dedrick Williams, will have until the end of February to complete their part of the vehicle inspection. (RELATED: Rapper XXXTentacion Breaks Taylor Swift Single-Day Streaming Record Following Terrible Death)

This all comes after the Moonlight rapper—born Jaseh Onfrey—was killed last summer in Miami, Florida, outside a motorcycle dealership in a robbery that went wrong. He was only 20 years old.

Four men have been arrested and charged in connection with his murder, including Williams, Robert Allen, Trayvon Newsome and Michael Boatright. All four were indicted by a grand jury of first-degree murder with a firearm and robbery with a firearm in the rapper’s death.

As previously reported, the surveillance video that surfaced from the day of his killing helped aid in the arrests and showed the young star struggling with his alleged assailants before he was killed.

