Adam Vinatieri Signs One-Year Deal With The Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri isn’t retiring and will return for another season in the league.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard announced Friday that the team and the legendary kicker, who has four Super Bowl rings, had agreed on a new one-year deal. Salary specifics haven’t been released yet.

He earned over $3.5 million in 2018. His salary for next season will likely be in the same range.

Next season will mark his 24th year in the league, which is simply mind-boggling. It’s even crazier when you consider the fact all those seasons were split between the Patriots and the Colts. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

Most guys never even see five years in the league, and virtually nobody spends more than two decades on only two different teams.

I really wonder how much longer Vinatieri, who is the NFL points leader, can keep going. I mean, he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down at the age of 46.

It’ll be awesome if somehow he finds a way to get to 50 and still be kicking footballs in the NFL. That would be absolutely incredible.

Will it happen? I don’t know, but I wouldn’t bet against Vinatieri at this point. He’s done more than enough to prove that he’s capable of sticking around for a very long time.

