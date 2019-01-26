Nick Saban Talks About Coaching Kids From Single Parent Homes

An awesome video clip of Alabama football coach Nick Saban has gone viral on Twitter.

James Light tweeted out a video Friday of the legendary coach giving a speech about the responsibility people in his shoes have when it comes to building young men. Trust me, you don’t want to miss a single word of what he had to say. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

Saban said the following in the viral clip:

There’s three guys who played for me way back when standing back here waiting to see me, and I’m happy to see them. And I’m concerned about them because they weren’t my guys for 3 years, 4 years or 5 years. They’re my guys forever. And that’s the way we should all feel about what we do. Because we have a responsibility and obligation to help these guys. They need us. I mean, how many guys do you coach that have two parents in the home? How many guys do you coach that don’t have any parents in the home? That’s us. That’s who we are. That’s what we need to take responsibility for.

You can watch the full video of his speech below.

“They weren’t my guys for 3 years, 4 years or 5 years. They’re my guys forever. And that’s the way we should all feel about what we do.” Nick Saban. pic.twitter.com/jaFwWxPwHy — James Light (@JamesALight) January 25, 2019

I love absolutely every word out of Saban’s mouth. It’s not exactly a secret that I’ve been extremely critical of the SEC and Alabama over the years, but you have to admit when somebody is preaching the truth.

That’s exactly what Saban did in the video above, and I hope people are paying attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Jan 7, 2019 at 3:31pm PST

Look, I’ve been around sports at high levels for a long time, and I can’t even begin to tell you how many young men I’ve seen come out of broken homes.

It’s more than I can count. It’s truly shameful for this country. Young men are growing up without father figures, and the impact is noticeable.

Their athletic coaches are often times the only real male role model they have in their lives, and that’s one hell of a powerful responsibility.

You can dislike Saban and Alabama all you want, but there’s no doubt at all that he’s 100 percent correct with these comments.

Major props to him.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter