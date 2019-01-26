See Pictures Of Brad Pitt And Leo DiCaprio In ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

Your first name

Some pictures from Quentin Tarantino’s new movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” were recently released, and they look great.

The plot of the highly-anticipated film about the infamous Charles Manson murders, according to IMDB, is, “A faded TV actor and his stunt double embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves during the Helter Skelter reign of terror in 1969 Los Angeles.” (RELATED: Check Out The Incredible Photos Of Brad Pitt And Leonard DiCaprio On The Set Of The Charles Manson Film)

On Friday, Vanity Fair released several photos from the film, and they’re all outstanding. Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie all look incredible in their respective roles. I can’t wait to see what Robbie is like as Sharon Tate.

You can see all the photos below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Jan 25, 2019 at 6:02am PST

See new images of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie & Al Pacino in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ https://t.co/vRZwTuAhX5 pic.twitter.com/mWwTSxF3Ze — The Film Stage (@TheFilmStage) January 25, 2019

How awesome does this movie look? It’s one of the most infamous moments of crime in American history, and the movie about it has an all-star cast being directed by Quentin Tarantino.

If that’s not a recipe for success, then I have absolutely no idea what is.

More images coming out for @OnceInHollywood. Brad Pitt and Leo are looking real good. pic.twitter.com/4kTpYM6vBa — Tarantino Minute (@TarantinoMinute) October 9, 2018

View this post on Instagram First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Jun 27, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

You can catch “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in theaters July 26. Something tells me that the Tarantino film won’t struggle at all to sell tickets.

Sound off in the comments with your expectations for the movie.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter